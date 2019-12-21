



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Have you ever wanted to set sail on a first-class cruise? How about sailing the open seas with some of your favorite Eagles players? Philadelphia Eagles fans will have the chance to do both.

In partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, the Eagles are inviting fans to sail the open seas for the Inaugural Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise.

This seven-night Caribbean excursion is planned to take place from March 21 to 28 of 2021.

The Anthem of the Seas cruise vessel will depart from Cape Liberty, NJ, and will stop at several Caribbean islands, including Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau.

Guests will have the chance to experience Eagles-themed events and activities, parties, meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and more.

“This is the ultimate experience for any Eagles fan,” said Catherine Carlson, Philadelphia Eagles Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy. “We are always searching for new and innovative ways to bring our fans closer to the team, so we are excited to announce that this new partnership with First Class Cruises enables us to do that.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience will feature up to 20 current players and Eagles Legends like David Akers, Harold Carmichael, Vince Papale, Mike Quick, Ike Reese, Merrill Reese, and Jeremiah Trotter.

For more information or to reserve your spot on the Inaugural Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise, visit www.PhiladelphiaEaglesCruise.com.