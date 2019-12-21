GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office announced an arrest has been made in connection to the death of a woman found inside a vehicle that had fire damage to it. Officials say 27-year-old John Jacobs, the husband of 22-year-old Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs, was charged Saturday with first degree murder, arson, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice in connection to her murder.
On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., Monroe Township police were called to the 1900 block of South Black Horse Pike for reports of an abandoned car on fire.
The vehicle was not on fire when officers arrived but did have fire damage.
Inside the vehicle, authorities found the body of Blackwell-Jacobs.
An autopsy conducted by Gloucester County’s Medical Examiner determined that she died from blunt neck trauma and her death was ruled a homicide.
Blackwell-Jacobs was a Williamstown High School graduate, the oldest of seven siblings and a mother of two children: a 1-year-old and a 1-month-old.
A GoFundMe page has been created in Sahlena’s memory. To donate, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.