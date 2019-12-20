WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A missing woman was found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle that had fire damage to it in Williamstown. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs.

To those who know Blackwell-Jacobs, she was a ray of sunlight, brightening every space she filled and each life she touched.

On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., Monroe Township police were called to the 1900 block of South Black Horse Pike for reports of an abandoned car on fire.

The vehicle was not on fire when officers arrived but did have fire damage.

That car, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, was consistent with the vehicle sought in connection to Blackwell-Jacobs, who had been reported missing days before.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found the body of the 22-year-old Sicklerville resident.

Investigators have deemed the circumstances surrounding her death as “suspicious.”

A close family friend told CBS3 that she did not want Blackwell-Jacobs’ death to define her.

“I want people to know that Sahlena isn’t just a story, that she was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a cousin and a friend. She brightened every room she walked in. Her infectious laugh, and Beautiful personality was able to change your entire day. You were blessed to be a part of her life. And all we want is justice for Sahlena,” they said.

Blackwell-Jacobs was a Williamstown High School graduate, the oldest of seven siblings and a mother of two children: a 1-year-old and a 1-month-old.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to come forward by calling the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-221-4849 or Monroe Township police at 856-728-9800.