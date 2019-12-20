PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just days before Christmas, two people in East Mount Airy are the victims of an armed home invasion and robbery. Police say three men approached one of the victims on the 1100 block of East Sydney Street early Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspects took the keys of the victim’s apartment and then held them in a vehicle.
Surveillance video captured two of the suspects then enter a building and then leave with bags filled with stolen items, including an Xbox and Rolex watch.
What isn’t seen in the video is the suspects holding a second victim at gunpoint inside an apartment.
According to police, the suspects drove off in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango-styled vehicle.
Both victims were unharmed in the incident.
