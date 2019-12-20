  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMI Love Lucy Christmas Special
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who they say was among a large group of people who assaulted four victims as they exited a Wendy’s restaurant in Center City. The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street in Center City.

Police say the victims were assaulted by a large group of juveniles as they exited the Wendy’s. They were maced and punched during the incident.

A wallet and cellphone were taken in the incident, police say.

(Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

All four victims were transported to Jefferson Hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a black female last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and light-colored sneakers. Her age is unknown.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 215-686-3093/3094.

Comments