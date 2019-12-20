Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman who opened fire on a woman while she was driving her car in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Police say this happened on the 4000 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.
According to police, the gunman fired 50 shots at the vehicle.
Police also say the shots came from at least three semi-automatic weapons.
The 28-year-old woman was struck in the hand. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition.
Officials are still working to determine a motive.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.