  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman who opened fire on a woman while she was driving her car in the Frankford section of Philadelphia. Police say this happened on the 4000 block of East Cheltenham Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the gunman fired 50 shots at the vehicle.

credit: CBS3

Police also say the shots came from at least three semi-automatic weapons.

The 28-year-old woman was struck in the hand. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Officials are still working to determine a motive.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

Comments