PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three people were wounded in a triple shooting in broad daylight in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Friday morning. An arrest has been made in the shooting that happened on the 6800 block of Vandike Street, shortly after 11 a.m.
Police say a 22-year-old man and two 18-year-old men were shot.
All three were transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
The 22-year-old and one of the 18-year-old victims are in stable condition. The other teen’s condition is not known at this time.
It’s not yet known what led to the shooting.
