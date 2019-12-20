EXCLUSIVE:New Allegations Of Animal Abuse At Same Home Where Dozens Of Dogs Found Dead In Freezers Last Year
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man has died after police say he was shot numerous times while sitting inside a car in Nicetown-Tioga. The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North 19th and Venango Streets.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a vehicle when gunfire erupted, striking him in his torso and left leg.

He arrived at Temple University Hospital via an unknown method, where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

