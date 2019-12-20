PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a person is in custody in last week’s hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman in Northeast Philadelphia. Yulia Sherman was struck and killed at the intersection of Hendrix Street and Bustleton Avenue on Dec. 12 while carrying groceries.
The grandmother of five had just finished grocery shopping at the NetCost Market when a vehicle struck her and kept going.
Sherman opened two businesses over the years: a Russian grocery store named A&M Supermarket on Old Bustleton Avenue and Odessa’s Restaurant near Bustleton Avenue and Red Lion Road.
Mark Ingerman, Sherman’s son-in-law, says Sherman immigrated to the United States from the Soviet Union in 1978.
“She’s an angel. We will miss her and her grandkids will miss her,” Ingerman said last week.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
