PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mural in Center City is dedicated to empowering economically insecure Philadelphians. CBS3 was at Suburban Station on Friday, where the beautiful piece called “Color Me Black” was completed.
It’s part of the Same Day Work and Pay program made by people who get paid for their work and also got access to social and employment services.
“People are able to get paid, learn skills, get opportunities, wrap-around services and beautify the environment. It’s a real multi-tasker. It’s about giving dignity to people’s lives, it’s about acknowledging that people have gifts and talents and strengths that often go unrecognized,” Mural Arts Philadelphia Executive Director Jane Golden said.
Participants are paid $50 for three hours of work.
