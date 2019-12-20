WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A missing woman was found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle that had fire damage to it in Williamstown, Gloucester County. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Sahlena Blackwell-Jacobs, of Sicklerville.
Monroe Township police were called to the 1900 block of South Black Horse Pike for a report of an abandoned vehicle which was potentially on fire, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle was not on fire when officers arrived but did have fire damage.
Authorities say the vehicle was consistent with the one being sought in connection to the ongoing missing/endangered person investigation regarding the well-being of Blackwell-Jacobs.
Officers found her body inside the vehicle.
Blackwell-Jacobs’ death has been deemed suspicious.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-221-4849 or Monroe Township police at 856-728-9800.
