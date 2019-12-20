



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is now underway in South Philadelphia after flames ripped through multiple row homes, destroying three homes and compromising two others. Two people remain missing and are presumed dead. During a press conference Friday, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel commended residents who tried to help the victims.

Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire that sparked around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of South 8th Street.

Thiel says he knows of at least two people who are missing and believed to be inside two of the row homes.

Officials still haven’t said what caused the explosion, but people in the neighborhood reported smelling gas.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says gas and power to part of the neighborhood will be shut off intermittently as the investigation continues.

Sixty people were displaced and at least a dozen homes were damaged by debris.

While the official investigation is just beginning, Thiel applauded the heroic acts of many neighbors on the block who jumped into action.

“As we learn more and more about all the things that were happening beyond the incident, we really saw the best of Philadelphia yesterday in the wake of this tragic event. We had neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, families helping families, and a lot of folks who actually risked their lives to try to rescue complete strangers,” Thiel said.

A major obstacle crews are dealing with is that a sinkhole may be forming in the road so they cannot bring in heavy equipment until it it secured.

Thiel says as the excavation process begins, other buildings on the block are also in danger of collapsing.