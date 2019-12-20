WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — Police in Delaware say they’re searching for a man who shot and killed a Lyft driver. New Castle County police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Michael Toombs, of Chester, Pennsylvania.
Police say Toombs is wanted in connection with the Dec. 12 slaying of Roger Williams in Wilmington.
Williams, 42, was a Newark resident who worked for both Uber and Lyft. He was dispatched through Lyft when he was killed. Police said they have not determined if Toombs was a passenger when Williams was shot.
“We offer our condolences to the family as this was a heinous act that took the life of an innocent person,” New Castle County Police Col. Vaughn Bond Jr. said in a statement. “Detectives and officers have worked side by side with members of the community to identify Michael Toombs as the suspect in this investigation. We continue to ask anyone who might know the whereabouts of Michael Toombs to contact us.”
Detectives have issued warrants for Toombs’ arrest. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 302-395-8130.
