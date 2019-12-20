PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Classes are canceled at two more Philadelphia schools due to asbestos concerns. The Philadelphia School District has closed Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle and McClure Elementary School in Feltonville.
Friday was the last day of school for students as Philadelphia schools reopen again on Thursday, Dec. 2. But crews are inside a school working to remove the asbestos.
School officials say workers discovered damage to the pipe insulation that contained asbestos inside both elementary schools.
The asbestos was discovered during the district’s proactive inspections, which is part of its new environmental school safety plan.
Three Philadelphia schools have now closed this week for asbestos cleanup. Franklin Learning Center High School closed on Wednesday.
School officials say crews will be able to remove asbestos, conduct testing and cleaning before the schools reopen in January.
“The School District of Philadelphia’s top priority remains to provide a healthy, safe and welcoming learning environment for all students and staff. The decision to close the school comes out of an abundance of caution,” the district said in a statement.
However, some parents and teachers say that is not the case and these schools have been like this for a while.
You must log in to post a comment.