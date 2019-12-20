



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Division of Public Health says more than two dozen school-aged children in New Castle County contracted Salmonella associated with a multi-state outbreak linked to recalled cut fruit. The health department says 26 children between the ages of 4 and 17 were sickened.

The potential source of the outbreak has been traced back to Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey. The company recalled the Fruit Luau mix, as well as cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe, and cut pineapple products on Dec. 7.

The recalled fruit products were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1 and were not sold in grocery stores. The products were sold for use in institutional food service establishments such as hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, and hotels.

The products were only distributed to schools in Delaware.

Children started becoming ill from the third week of November to the first week of December.

Delaware’s health department says the shelf life of the potentially contaminated fruit products has expired and any products of concern are no longer in circulation. There is currently no ongoing risk to children in the Red Clay Consolidated School District, Colonial School District and the Community Education Building in Wilmington, and there’s no ongoing risk for the general public.

The CDC and FDA announced on Dec. 11 that they were investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Javiana infections linked to the recalled cut fruit.

As of Dec. 11, according to the CDC, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Javiana were initially reported from two states, including Pennsylvania and Minnesota. No deaths have been reported as part of the outbreak.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Delaware Division of Public Health at 302-744-4990 or 1-888-295-5156.