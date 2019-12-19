PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At this time of the year, we’ve got gift boxes on our mind. But if you’re Italian, the boxed gift you may be thinking of gifting or receiving is a sweet bread called panettone. It’s the sweet bread and boxed treat that many families receive this time of year.
At Varallo Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia, they have been pumping out countless breads, cannolis, cakes and cookies by hand since 1981. This also includes their homemade panettone.
And only one person knows the recipe: owner Miguel Varallo.
After mixing together all of the ingredients, the finished dough has to sit for eight hours.
Then it’s baked, cooled and drizzled with icing and chocolate.
