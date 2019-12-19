Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a home burglar who held up the victim with his own gun in Oxford Circle. It happened on Dec. 11, inside of a home on the 200 block of Comly Street.
Police say the victim came home around 2:50 p.m. and found the suspect taking electronics.
The victim said the suspect also took a handgun.
According to police, the suspect said “I’m the plumber” and fled the scene.
The suspect is being described as a 5-foot-6 tall black man, between 36 and 40 years old, wearing a black jacket with a gray-hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
If you recognize this suspect, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.
You must log in to post a comment.