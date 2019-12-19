Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after Philadelphia police sources say he was shot in the hand in the city’s Tacony section. This happened just after 11 a.m. on the 7100 block of Ditman Street.
According to police, the boy accidentally shot himself in the left hand after his father opened a safe on the floor and he grabbed the weapon.
The child was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and is listed in stable condition.
