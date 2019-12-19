Comments
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A pint-sized hero in New Jersey. A 4-year-old girl called 911 and saved her mom’s life.
Isla Glaser was named an honorary junior officer with the Franklin Township Police Department on Thursday.
Her mom, Haley Glaser, had just passed out and dropped to the floor after suffering from a type of bacterial infection.
Isla knew to grab the cellphone and call 911.
“If it wasn’t for her, who knows what would happen to her mother,” Officer Mike Casey said.
“I know adults who cannot handle this type of incident with that much bravery, poise and distinction,” Lt. Phil Rizzo said.
Isla even knew her address, which she relayed to dispatchers.
