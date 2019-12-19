PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze on the 1400 block of South 8th Street in South Philadelphia following a house explosion. Philadelphia police say two people are trapped inside the property.

Video from Chopper 3 shows flames and smoke shooting from multiple row homes.

Police say they received multiple calls to a house explosion and possible gas smell, shortly after 11:30 a.m.

There are evacuations in the area but it’s not known how many people are being evacuated.

It appears the fire started at a middle row home and then spread to adjacent homes.

The Philadelphia Fire Department says one of the row homes has collapsed.

More than 60 members are responding to this incident, which involves rowhouse collapse and fire. https://t.co/WJC953s17p — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) December 19, 2019

Over 60 firefighters are battling the fire from the ground.

There’s no word on any injuries.

