PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are renewed warnings from federal health officials about an illness that’s being spread from puppies to people. The outbreak is now in 13 states with the majority of the cases involving puppies that come from pet stores.

The CDC says they’re spreading an infection to people that can be difficult to treat because of antibiotic resistance.

They may be the cutest of culprits, but the CDC says puppies are the source of germs that are spreading to people and making them sick.

“It’s a bacteria that, for the lack of a better word, sets up camp in the GI tract,” Dr. Dara Lewis, with the Animal Humane Society, said.

The CDC is warning of an outbreak of drug-resistant Campylobacter infections spread from puppies to people.

They have identified 30 cases across 13 states. At least four people have been hospitalized. No one has died, but doctors say the symptoms are very unpleasant.

“It can cause an illness characterized by nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, which can sometimes be bloody, and it can last several days,” Vanderbilt University Medical Center Dr. William Schaffner said.

Most of the infections have been linked to puppies from pet stores, including the Petland chain, where several employees have gotten sick.

“The best thing you can do to prevent getting Campylobacter is vigorous, frequent handwashing after you’ve played with the puppy,” Schaffner said.

Also, doctors say people shouldn’t let dogs lick your mouth because puppy kisses can be cute, but they also may be hazardous to your health.

Petland says it has implemented all recommended protocols from health officials and is looking for the sources of the infection.

The CDC says if you are picking out a puppy, make sure it’s alert and playful. Also, take it to the vet for a checkup within the first few days.