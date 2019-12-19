Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two more Philadelphia schools are shutting down due to asbestos concerns. The School District of Philadelphia says Alexander McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park will be closed on Friday and Monday while Laura H. Carnell Elementary School in Oxford Circle will be closed on Friday.
Workers found damage to some pipe insulation with asbestos in it.
Students at Alexander McClure Elementary School are expected to return to school on Jan. 2 after winter break ends.
The school district says crews have already completed repairs at Laura H. Carnell Elementary School, but it’ll be closed on Friday as a precaution and a full inspection.
