PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are all just a few days away, and Philadelphia is getting in the holiday spirit with some help from some familiar faces. Visit Philly shared a video of the city’s famous sports mascots visiting landmarks around town on Wednesday.
The Phillie Phanatic checked out the lights at the Miracle on 13th Street.
Wishing you a season of warm welcome and happy surprise, from some of our greatest fans— @SixersFranklin, @GrittyNHL, @Eagles, @PhilaUnionPhang, @Phillies!
Watch now: https://t.co/NbE3HsbyBZ
🎁 #GiftOfPhilly pic.twitter.com/2yVXa2vFPk
— Visit Philly (@visitphilly) December 18, 2019
Swoop went for a ride on the carousel at Franklin Square.
And Gritty was up to his usual tricks, trying to cut down the Christmas tree at Rittenhouse Square.
All five mascots ended up at the airport together, greeting passengers and sharing treats with them.
