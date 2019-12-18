  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMSurvivor
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are all just a few days away, and Philadelphia is getting in the holiday spirit with some help from some familiar faces. Visit Philly shared a video of the city’s famous sports mascots visiting landmarks around town on Wednesday.

The Phillie Phanatic checked out the lights at the Miracle on 13th Street.

Swoop went for a ride on the carousel at Franklin Square.

And Gritty was up to his usual tricks, trying to cut down the Christmas tree at Rittenhouse Square.

All five mascots ended up at the airport together, greeting passengers and sharing treats with them.

Comments