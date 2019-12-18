



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students from a New Jersey high school got a surprise of a lifetime when they went on a field trip to Philadelphia. Eastside High School students met Sylvester Stallone at the Rocky statue outside the Art Museum on Monday!

“When Eastside High School students went to Philadelphia on a field trip this week, they didn’t expect to meet one of the city’s most-memorable movie icons. But that’s exactly what happened when the group made their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and found Sylvester Stallone, star of Oscar award-winning film Rocky,” Paterson Public Schools posted on its Facebook page.

Stallone posted video of the encounter on Twitter.

And moments later, suddenly appeared some of the best fans in the world! I’m a lucky man thanks to you guys! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/uTTcHtypC3 — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 17, 2019

Stallone was at the statue on Monday to announce that he’s working on a new project.

Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33° freezing morning. We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you’ll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/xokvSaYVFx — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 16, 2019

He did not give any specifics but said we will see it in a few months.