PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials say a person was struck and killed by a Market-Frankford line train in Center City after falling onto the tracks. The incident happened at the 8th and Market Street station, just before 11 a.m.
Shuttle bus service is currently in effect in both directions between 15th Street and Spring Garden stations.
The victim has not been identified.
