By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Septa


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials say a person was struck and killed by a Market-Frankford line train in Center City after falling onto the tracks. The incident happened at the 8th and Market Street station, just before 11 a.m.

(credit: CBS3)

Shuttle bus service is currently in effect in both directions between 15th Street and Spring Garden stations.

The victim has not been identified.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

 

