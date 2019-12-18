  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
SCRANTON, Pa. — A toy maker in Scranton is introducing its first ever line of plastic army women. BMC Toys is one of the nation’s largest makers of the little green army men — and women.

But now, the toy maker is adding women to the lineup.

Credit: CBS3

The company says the response has been overwhelming and adding the little green women to the group was a no brainer.

“Just this morning I got a email from a woman who is 67 years old, who said that she wanted a set of women soldiers when she was little. And this is just kind of a six-decade-late fulfillment for her and I got a lot of messages like that,”  owner of BMC Toys Jeff Imel said.

The owner says the line will soon include 12 figurines of women in combat.

The first full line of female soldiers is expected to be available by this time next year.

