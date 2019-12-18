



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a FedEx driver who fatally shot a suspect during an armed robbery in Northeast Philly on Tuesday night had a permit to carry and was likely defending himself. It was a shootout that could have left many more people hurt or killed.

“Personnel from our Crime Scene Unit recovered a total of 11 fired 9 mm cartridges,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said.

Officers returned to the crime scene Wednesday in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood collecting evidence, after a botched robbery targeted a FedEx driver.

“I’m not specifically sure if this was a crime of opportunity,” Smith said.

Police say a 32-year-old man was driving the FedEx truck, just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, dropping off a package to a home in the area while working his regular shift.

That’s when, police say, a gunman approached, robbed the FedEx driver of his wallet as well as a FedEx package scanner, and then shot the driver in his stomach.

The FedEx driver was able to pull out his own gun and return fire, killing the 27-year-old suspect identified as Javon Londy. Police say Londy was shot multiple times.

Investigators also say they later found a getaway vehicle and discovered stolen items belonging to the FedEx driver. A second suspect who was also in the car is now in custody.

Police have recovered one gun.

“We don’t know a second firearm exists. It’s possible there was a struggle for the firearm, at which point they both got shot,” Smith said.

Police say the FexEx driver had to undergo two surgeries but is now in stable condition.

When asked if drivers are allowed to carry firearms, FedEx said they “are not at liberty to disclose details of our internal policies.”