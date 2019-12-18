



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a reason the Dallas Cowboys handed Ezekiel Elliott the richest contract ($55 million) for a running back in NFL history. On Tuesday, Elliott was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his four-year career.

The Eagles host Elliott and the Cowboys on Sunday with the NFC East on the line.

Elliott likes to eat, and he’s never more hungry than when he plays against the Birds.

The running back has averaged over 160 yards per game in his career against the Eagles, and they know that stopping him on Sunday is the key to victory.

As Excitement Brews For Dallas Week, Eagles QB Carson Wentz Knows Sunday Is Biggest Game Of His Career

In order to slow down Elliott, the Eagles say nothing needs to change schematically — they just have to show up on early downs.

“We just got to tackle when we get a chance and at least hold him up until we can get there,” Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox said. “We’ve been playing well against the run lately.”

“I think they rushed for over 150 or whatever,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “We have to get off the field. That puts them in a lot of third-and-shorts so that’s a bit point of emphasis.”

Eagles’ Path To Clinching NFC East

Elliott has never lost in his career against the Eagles as the Cowboys are 5-0 in games that he’s played, with a career-low yardage output of 126 yards.

“This is the season,” defensive tackle Tim Jernigan said. “Everything we worked for and talked about in meetings and practices. For all this time, this is what we do it for. If we don’t get it done Sunday, it’s like this was all for nothing.”

Jernigan also says they know Dallas has the best offensive line in the NFL, but they’re getting healthy in the defensive line, and he believes in his guys.