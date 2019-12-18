Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To make it in the NBA, it takes a lot of talent and hard work. And even months to years of working on your shot.
CBS3’s Pat Gallen went one-on-one with some future Sixers players in this week’s segment of Pat Does That.
In the NBA, there are only about 450 roster spots to be filled — so the competition is fierce.
In Delaware, several players are hoping to break through to the big leagues and to do that, they’ll have to shoot the lights out.
What the video above for the full Pat Does That segment.
You must log in to post a comment.