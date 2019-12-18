DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Military homecomings always pull on the heart strings, especially during the holiday season. An 11-year-old boy from Deptford Township had his Christmas wish come true while caroling with his Oak Valley Elementary classmates at a senior center on Wednesday morning.
Mark Ditizio told the audience at Atrium Post Acute Care of Woodbury all he wanted for Christmas was for his brother, Private Second Class Eric Shaw, to come home from the military.
Little did he know, he was about to get the surprise of a lifetime.
“All I want for Christmas is to see my brother who’s in the United States military,” Mark said.
As Mark walked away he heard, “I am here” and turned around to find his brother standing there — instantly bringing him to tears.
Mark has been in the military for about seven months and this is the first time he’s been home.
Shaw has been stationed in Arizona.
