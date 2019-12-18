PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a house party in North Philadelphia. Police say the situation could have been much worse after at least one gunman started shooting through the windows of a rented house on the 1900 block of Page Street.

The lights are still on but no one is home.

Eyewitness News has seen several people who were at the party return to the scene to try and collect their belongings, only to be reminded of the chaotic morning by all the bullet holes.

One thing was on Bril Taylor’s mind as he was upstairs.

“Just get on the floor, don’t get shot,” Taylor said. “I was upstairs, it happened so fast.”

Police responded to shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, finding a man believed to be in his 20s inside the home suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest.

“They immediately took the male to Temple Hospital and he’s now listed in critical condition,” Captain George Fuchs said.

Eyewitnesses say someone rented out the Airbnb property to host a house party which was taking place at the time when the shooting happened.

Police believe the shooter or shooters fired from outside, leaving behind at least 23 shell casings.

Taylor says he has no idea why someone would open fire.

“Nobody know, no Instagram beef. We was here, probably people just hating on us,” Taylor said.

Detectives say they found 20 bullet holes inside the house.

“This could have been worse. We had 15 people inside and we have one victim. So this could’ve been really bad,” Captain Fuchs said.

Police are looking for a silver vehicle with tinted windows.

An investigation is ongoing.

