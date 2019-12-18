PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog living at a Pennsylvania SPCA shelter for over 900 days delivered a letter to Santa Claus in an effort to find her a forever family. Lucy is the PSCPA’s longest-term resident dog.

“Queen Lucy,” as she is known at the shelter, delivered the letter to Santa on Monday.

The shelter says Lucy has a “big personality” and is a “top-notch snuggle Queen.”

“She enjoys learning new things and is looking forward to learning more with her forever family, she also likes agility! She likes car rides and swimming in the creek. She is a ‘bone-a-fido’ treat critic and won’t hesitate to let you know when a treat is sub-par. She loves to play dress up and is open to meeting other dogs to live with. Lucy thinks cats are for chasing, so best not to tempt her with kitties or small animals. She can be wary of some men, so she will need an adopter that is willing to give her time to adjust and work with her on her trust issues,” the PSPCA said in a Facebook post.

Lucy has been living in the shelter for over 930 days.

“While I have many adoring subjects here, I am ready to rule over a smaller kingdom,” the letter reads.

Lucy came through the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement in May 2017 with her sister Bella.

If anyone is interested in giving Lucy a forever home, please reach out to Nicole at someday6472@gmail.com.