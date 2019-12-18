



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Nearly 40 years after a Bucks County woman’s disappearance, her family is finally getting justice done. William Korzon, 76, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his wife, Gloria Korzon.

It was very emotional inside the Bucks County Courthouse on Wednesday morning. Korzon was handcuffed and dressed in a yellow inmate jumpsuit. He says he killed his wife nearly four decades ago, only after she tried killing him by firing shots at him and missing.

The @BucksDa joins Gloria Korzon’s family after today’s guilty plea. “Gloria will forever be 37,” the DA said, calling the end result of the nearly 40-year-old cold case an “endless pursuit of justice.” https://t.co/kuMwjP2vme pic.twitter.com/bFq6ywosK2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 18, 2019

Korzon says he took the 9 mm gun from his 37-year-old wife and fired back, striking her in the head.

He says he then stuffed her body into a 55-gallon plastic trash can, took it to the Delaware River and dumped it there. The body was never found.

Korzon says he later sold the gun.

Gloria Korzon vanished in 1981 and was formally declared dead in 1997.

Her family says William Korzon lied to them for nearly 40 years and that lying to the police finally caught up with him.

Korzon was charged with his wife’s murder in April. He’s set to be sentenced later today.