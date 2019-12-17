PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — Christmas came early for a waitress in New Jersey, thanks to some very generous strangers. Angelica Alicea is used to collecting tips from diners at the IHOP in Paterson, but not like this.
Last weekend, a group of 12 friends came into the restaurant with a very special gift. They each had $100, which added up to a $1,200 tip for Alicea.
The generous surprise was caught on video.
“It means a lot, especially when you work day-to-day not knowing if you will be able to provide for the next day,” Alicea said.
She says the money will go a long way for her two young children.
The group says the tip is part of a nationwide trend known as “Shock and Claus,” aimed at spreading random acts of kindness around the holidays.
They hope other people will also spread holiday cheer this season.
You must log in to post a comment.