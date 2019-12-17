By CBS3 Staff
PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — Christmas came early for a waitress in New Jersey, thanks to some very generous strangers. Angelica Alicea is used to collecting tips from diners at the IHOP in Paterson, but not like this.

Last weekend, a group of 12 friends came into the restaurant with a very special gift. They each had $100, which added up to a $1,200 tip for Alicea.

The generous surprise was caught on video.

“It means a lot, especially when you work day-to-day not knowing if you will be able to provide for the next day,” Alicea said.

She says the money will go a long way for her two young children.

The group says the tip is part of a nationwide trend known as “Shock and Claus,” aimed at spreading random acts of kindness around the holidays.

They hope other people will also spread holiday cheer this season.

