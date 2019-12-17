PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects wanted in an armed robbery at a Germantown Dunkin Donuts. The armed robbery happened on Dec. 14 at the Dunkin Donuts on the 5700 block of Wayne Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the four suspects entered the Dunkin Donuts and a suspect armed with a gun pointed it at an employee, demanding they open the cash register. Other employees were taken to the back of the store and after a brief struggle, one of the employees was able to flee through the rear exit.

The suspects fled on foot towards Price Street with approximately $100.

Three of the four suspects are believed to be in their mid-to-late teens.

The suspect who was armed with a semi-automatic handgun is described as a African American male with medium complexion, thin build, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with an unknown logo on the left sleeve, a royal blue mask, dark-colored shorts with white stripes on both legs over dark-colored sweatpants.

A second suspect is described as a African American male, thin build, wearing a dark-colored bubble style jacket, pants and sneakers and green surgical gloves.

A third suspect is said to be an African American man or female, thin build, wearing a dark-colored blue hooded jacket with fur, a gray knit hat, blue denim-style jeans, black sneakers and wearing green surgical gloves.

The last suspect is said to be an African American male, with stocky build, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, a gray scarf covering his face, dark-colored pants and boots, and green surgical gloves.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353.