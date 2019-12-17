PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a FedEx driver fatally shot a suspect during an attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.
Breaking: A FedEx driver was robbed/shot while making a delivery on the 600 block of Unruh. Police say the driver was armed and exchanged gunfire with the robbery suspect. FedEx driver is stable, Suspect was located and is critical. @CBSPhilly – more at 10/11 on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0jq9ugjyed
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) December 18, 2019
Police say the 32-year-old FedEx driver was shot once in the abdomen and was transported to Einstein Medical Center. He is in stable condition.
According to police, the driver then shot back at the 27-year-old attempted robber. He was shot multiple times in the chest and back and was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.
