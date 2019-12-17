BREAKING:FedEx driver fatally shoots suspect during attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a FedEx driver fatally shot a suspect during an attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night. The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on the 600 block of Unruh Avenue in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say the 32-year-old FedEx driver was shot once in the abdomen and was transported to Einstein Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

According to police, the driver then shot back at the 27-year-old attempted robber. He was shot multiple times in the chest and back and was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

