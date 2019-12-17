Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to clear up the mystery surrounding a deadly shooting in West Oak Lane. Investigators found the 19-year-old man on the 6700 block of North Broad Street late Monday night.
They found him shot in the head, in the passenger seat of a car with the door open.
He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.
Police are searching for surveillance video to determine if the victim was the intended target or if a stray bullet hit him.
