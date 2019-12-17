WEATHER ALERT:Winter weather advisory for Chester, Montgomery, Bucks And Berks Counties until 10 a.m.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to clear up the mystery surrounding a deadly shooting in West Oak Lane. Investigators found the 19-year-old man on the 6700 block of North Broad Street late Monday night.

They found him shot in the head, in the passenger seat of a car with the door open.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Police are searching for surveillance video to determine if the victim was the intended target or if a stray bullet hit him.

Comments