PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night. Police say the man was struck while crossing at the 4100 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in the city’s Olney section around 5:40 p.m.
The man was transported to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.
There is no word on a description of the striking vehicle at this time.
