Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Lawmakers in New Jersey have passed a bill that bans discrimination based on the style or texture of someone’s hair. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign it into law.
The measure was introduced after Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson was forced by a referee to choose between forfeiting his match or cutting his dreadlocks and competing.
California and New York have already passed laws banning discrimination on a person’s hair.
You must log in to post a comment.