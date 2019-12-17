By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Lawmakers in New Jersey have passed a bill that bans discrimination based on the style or texture of someone’s hair. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign it into law.

The measure was introduced after Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson was forced by a referee to choose between forfeiting his match or cutting his dreadlocks and competing.

(credit: SNJ Today)

California and New York have already passed laws banning discrimination on a person’s hair.

Comments