PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have stopped two loaded handguns from getting past checkpoints and onto airplanes at the Philadelphia International Airport over the last two days. Transportation Security Administration officers caught a man with a 9 mm handgun loaded with 14 bullets, including one in the chamber on Monday.
A woman was also stopped with a .38-caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets on Sunday, Dec. 15.
In both incidents, TSA officers called police who arrived to the checkpoints, confiscated the handguns and detained the individuals for questioning before citing them on weapons charges.
These two incidents mark the 19th and 20th guns that officers have detected in carry-on bags at the airport in 2019. Last year, officers caught 25.
