PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fundraiser will be held Thursday to benefit a Philadelphia police officer who was injured on his way to work. Highway Patrolman Andy Chan, a 24-year veteran of the force, was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle to work in January.
He suffered severe head injuries and has been out of work ever since.
Chan’s partner, Sgt. Kyle Cross, has teamed up with Chan’s wife to organize the fundraiser.
“It’s going to be a long road ahead, but we have seen a lot of improvement. We’re just all hopeful, right now, that he will make a full recovery,” Cross said.
The fundraiser is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Rotten Ralph’s at 201 Chestnut St.
