PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Philadelphia school will shut down for repairs due to asbestos concerns. The School District of Philadelphia is closing Franklin Learning Center on North 15th Street for at least the next two weeks for repairs.
Workers found the asbestos in some pipe insulation that connects the attic to a fan room.
Officials say the cleanup process should be finished by the end of winter break on Jan. 2.
“We understand this process may be challenging for the school community. However, we are taking all the steps necessary to ensure that the school is safe, and the health of our students and staff remains a top priority,” the school district wrote in a letter to the community.
This is at least the fourth Philadelphia school building to shut down this year because of asbestos.
