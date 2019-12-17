BREAKING:FedEx driver fatally shoots suspect during attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:DeSean Jackson, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson may be recovering from a core muscle injury but that hasn’t stopped him from staying active in the community. On Tuesday night, Jackson hosted his annual Shop With a Jock event where he gifted 50 children a shopping spree at a Philadelphia-area Walmart.

The kids were from two local nonprofits — Boys & Girls Club and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Jackson gave each kid a $100 gift card and spent time with the children as they picked out some holiday toys.

The night included cheesesteaks from Pat’s and each child received a special T-shirt to remember the event.

