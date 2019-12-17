NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Are you looking for ways to spread the holiday cheer? The Brandywine Valley SPCA is searching for families to host a shelter pet for a sleepover during the holidays.
Hosting a shelter pet gives an available cat or dog the chance to spend some time out of the shelter and bring your family some extra love — and you might even find a fur-ever friend.
Families can make agreements with the shelter to keep the animal for up to a week.
“This is a great opportunity for families staying home over the holidays to give a homeless dog or cat a much needed break from the shelter,” said Walt Fenstermacher, senior director of operations at the BVSPCA. “Sleepovers have been shown to reduce stress for shelter animals, and we also learn more about the pet’s personality in a more natural environment.”
Give a shelter pet the gift of a holiday sleepover! A sleepover gives a dog or cat a break from the shelter and the opportunity to enjoy the love of a family over the holidays. Sign up at: https://t.co/oZMY2HJkXM #holidays #foster pic.twitter.com/wKZdfIaAbY
— BrandywineValleySPCA (@BrandywineSPCA) December 17, 2019
The sleepover options are:
- Santa Sleepover — Pets will be picked up from Dec. 20 to 23 and returned between Dec. 26 and 30.
- Winter Break — Pets will be picked up from Dec. 20 to 23 and returned between Jan. 2 and 5.
This is the second year the BVSPCA is offering holiday sleepovers and last year’s program resulted in more than 30 homeless pets spending the holidays with a family.
They hope to exceed that number this year so as many pets as possible can experience the holidays out of the shelter.
