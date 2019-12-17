Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the most festive time of the year, but supposedly it’s also the most wasteful. Americans reportedly throw away about 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
But experts are offering tips on ways to simplify and reduce waste.
They say one way is to give presents that are long-lasting, can be re-used, or recycled.
Or better yet, create them yourselves.
Experts say another way to reduce waste is to skip out on wrapping paper.
They suggest you use alternatives like scarves, magazines, or newspapers.
