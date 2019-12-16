Early Dismissals:Several schools in the area will be closing early due to wintry weather. Check the updated list here.
By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – This season can be quite hectic for delivery drivers, so a Bucks County woman leaves snacks for them outside her home. But instead of just taking the treats and leaving, one driver got creative.

The UPS driver recited a poem, thanking Michele Rothstein for her kind gesture.

The Ring home camera captured the heartfelt moment when the driver pulled out some flashcards and began reading:

“These Christmas days, as we drive, working more, than 9-5. Legs are sore, and oh, my feet, but your kindness shines, with these little treats,” read the cards.

