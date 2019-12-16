PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chaos erupted in Roxborough after several teenagers throw punches at each other during an incident earlier in December. Eyewitness News has learned the teens attend Roxborough High School and now the school district is taking action.

Police spoke Monday afternoon about the incident.

“There was a large melee involving male and female students,” Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said.

Several Roxborough students are now in hot water after disturbing video from the Dec. 2 brawl on Ridge Avenue surfaced online.

In the video, you can see the students throwing punches at each other before spilling into the middle of the avenue. Off camera, a driver in a white van hit two girls who were fighting.

That is when the students attack the van. ripping off its side-view mirror.

“It was pretty traumatic, to be honest,” witness Sky Braun said.

Braun works on Ridge Avenue and says a coworker called 911 as a customer went to help the girls on the ground.

Workers in the area also say they’ve had to change how they do business, like locking doors when school gets out because of unruly teens.

“We have incidents when they would open the door, throw things at us,” Braun said.

Workers at Yiro Yiro see similar problems with students.

“They’ll open the doors and scream in,” Ron Petaccio said.

This is also the case at Primo’s Hoagies.

“A lot of people avoid walking Ridge Avenue in this section,” Lisa Biddle said.

The Philadelphia School District did not want to talk on camera but in a statement said:

“The consequences for the students involved in the incident were addressed in alignment with District policy. School staff have been involved in ongoing conversations with the Roxborough Business Association about potential solutions to relieve the issues and help ensure neighborhood safety.”

But stores in the area say rowdy students causing issues on Ridge Avenue is an ongoing problem.

“It makes my staff feel like they’re not safe and this last incident makes them feel rattled,” Braun said.

The school district says the two girls who were struck by the vehicle are doing OK.