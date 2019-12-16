PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers’ Tobias Harris is spreading holiday cheer and showing Philadelphia teachers how appreciated they are. It was a huge surprise this morning for teachers and students at the Bethune Elementary School in North Philadelphia.
Harris read a story to the children.
With holiday cards, he wanted to show the African American male teachers just how important they are as role models for young black students.
“A young black man that has an African American teacher is 40% less likely to drop out come high school. I truly believe if you invest in the education, you invest in the school and in the community we’ll see more young leaders come up and more children come up with an education base and be able to fulfill their dreams in whatever they want to do,” Harris said.
Harris recently donated $100,000 to the Philadelphia School District.
He also hinted of his own plans to become an educator after his basketball career.
