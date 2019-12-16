



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an emotional and tense hearing Monday as to who will be allowed to speak at the sentencing of Michael White. White was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the deadly stabbing of Sean Schellenger, but was found guilty of tampering with evidence.

Schellenger’s family wants to make a victim impact statement. The only problem is that White was acquitted in the direct killing but was found guilty of a lesser charge so the judge has to weigh and balance the issue very carefully.

Attorneys for White, the teen accused and later acquitted in the fatal stabbing of Sean Schellenger, want the late man’s parents prohibited from addressing the court at White’s sentencing.

Linda and Mark Schellenger left court Monday mad about that, and also about a heated confrontation inside the courtroom where they say White’s lawyer accused them of ramping up death threats against White, their son’s one-time accused killer.

“Today in court, the attorney accuses us — as Linda’s really having a tough time emotionally — of orchestrating death threats with not a shred of proof,” Mark Schellenger said. “I challenge her again to produce these death threats you are publicly proclaiming we are behind.”

Messages seeking comment from White’s attorney were not returned.

Police say White and Schellenger became entangled in a physical altercation during a traffic jam in Rittenhouse Square in July of 2018.

A jury in October concluded White did not intend to kill the real estate developer when he drew a large knife from his backpack.

Mark Schellenger says the judge warned him addressing the court at White’s sentencing on an evidence tampering charge may be a long shot.

Still, Schellenger says he wants to tell the judge about his late son.

“How his loss is profoundly affecting not just the three of us, but a lot people,” Mark Schellenger said. “That’s all. It’s pretty human.”

The District Attorney’s Office backs the Schellenger’s attempts to have the statement read or delivered in front of the court during the sentencing hearing. A continued hearing is scheduled for next Monday.