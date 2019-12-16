Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The champ is back in town. Now the question is why?
Sylvester Stallone spent some time hanging out with the Rocky Balboa statue on Monday, 43 years after the boxer sprinted up the Art Museum steps for the first time.
Back in Philadelphia right now on this 33° freezing morning. We are doing something that is going to be VERY special and you’ll be seeing it soon, so hang in there and go for it!!! #KeepPunching pic.twitter.com/xokvSaYVFx
— Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 16, 2019
Stallone says he’s working on a new project there.
He did not give any specifics but said we will see it in a few months.
