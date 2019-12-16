  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The champ is back in town. Now the question is why?

Sylvester Stallone spent some time hanging out with the Rocky Balboa statue on Monday, 43 years after the boxer sprinted up the Art Museum steps for the first time.

Stallone says he’s working on a new project there.

He did not give any specifics but said we will see it in a few months.

